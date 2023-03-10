Brandon Graham, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract Before Free Agency amid Browns Rumors

Rob Carr/Getty Images

A Philadelphia Eagles legend is staying put.

Defensive end Brandon Graham agreed to re-sign with the only NFL team he has ever played for on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

McManus previously reported the veteran was generating interest in free agency, including from the Cleveland Browns, and was "open to signing elsewhere." The Eagles were still able to keep the 34-year-old on a new deal.

It seemed Graham might remain with the Eagles throughout his entire career when he signed a one-year extension in March 2021 that kept him with the team through the 2022 campaign.

That lowered his salary-cap hit by giving him a bonus and essentially turned his contract into a two-year deal worth $18.5 million.

Graham also made it sound like he planned on returning to Philadelphia when he discussed his future on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio (h/t Tom Ignudo of CBS News) ahead of this past season's Super Bowl.

"Nah, man," he said when asked about a potential retirement. "Nah. My wife said potentially as an Eagle as far as we don't know my future because I'm on a one-year deal, but she knows I want to play a couple more years. And then who knows what will happen. I'm hoping, you know what I'm saying, everything works out, but I'm definitely playing."

This latest contract ahead of his 14th season is yet another sign he will forever be associated with the Eagles.

Philadelphia selected him out of Michigan with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2010 draft, and he developed into a steady playmaker with more than five sacks in eight of his first 13 campaigns.

The 2017 season stood out as the most memorable, as he notched 47 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown during the regular season before helping the Eagles clinch a Super Bowl victory with a strip-sack of Tom Brady in the final three minutes of their win over the New England Patriots.

Graham made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 as he further cemented his legacy, although his future seemed somewhat in doubt when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2021.

However, he bounced back with the first double-digit sack total of his career in 2022 while helping lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl again. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was part of a dominant pass rush that overwhelmed opposing offensive lines throughout the season on the way to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Graham's 11 sacks after playing just two games the year before made his performance all the more impressive, and Philadelphia hopes he builds on that individual momentum after agreeing to his latest contract.