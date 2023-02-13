MLB Rumors: Extra-Inning 'Ghost' Runner Permanent for All Regular-Season Games

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Rob Manfred's most controversial rule change—the extra-inning runner rule—is here to stay.

Permanently.

MLB's Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted to adopt the rule moving forward, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

