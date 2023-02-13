X

    MLB Rumors: Extra-Inning 'Ghost' Runner Permanent for All Regular-Season Games

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media after Owners Meetings at MLB Headquarters on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Rob Manfred's most controversial rule change—the extra-inning runner rule—is here to stay.

    Permanently.

    MLB's Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted to adopt the rule moving forward, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

