NFL Free Agency 2023: Start Date, Rumors and Early Predictions

0 of 3

G Fiume/Getty Images

The NFL spotlight will shift from one star AFC quarterback to another starting on Monday morning.

Lamar Jackson will be the center of most NFL offseason discussions because of his free-agent status.

The 26-year-old will be aiming to receive some sort of megadeal that two-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes has, but that may be hard to get after he went through another season with injury issues.

The quarterback is the No. 1 free agent in the NFL this offseason, but he may not move anywhere outside of Baltimore if the Ravens have their way.

Baltimore could use the franchise tag on Jackson to avoid paying him for one more year or to get some type of return in a trade.

Free agency is scheduled to begin on March 15, so the Ravens have a month to figure out their best approach to the situation.

Geno Smith's free agency seems like it will be a lot easier to figure out than any potential Jackson move.

Smith and the Seattle Seahawks should run it back for at least another year after the franchise made a surprise playoff appearance following the Russell Wilson trade.