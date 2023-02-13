Eagles' Jalen Hurts Breaks Steve McNair's Super Bowl Record for Rushing Yards by QB

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke the Super Bowl's all-time single-game rushing mark for a signal-caller on Sunday.

Hurts accomplished the feat while leading the Eagles on a 17-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 33-yard Jake Elliott field goal to give Philadelphia a 27-21 edge in the third quarter.

He broke a record previously held by Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair in Super Bowl XXXIV against the St. Louis Rams. The Titans legend had eight rushes for 64 yards in addition to 214 passing yards.

As for Hurts, the third-year pro already rushed for two touchdowns by that point—a one-yard sneak in the first quarter and a four-yarder in the second.

During the regular season, the MVP finalist amassed 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and 3,701 yards.