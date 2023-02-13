Super Bowl Quarter Score 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles 3rd Quarter Update and Recap

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles remained in front of Super Bowl 57 after the third quarter, but their halftime lead was trimmed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia came away from the third quarter with a field goal, while Kansas City scored a touchdown. The Eagles lead 27-21.

Kansas City motored down the field to open the second half.

The Chiefs went 75 yards over 10 plays in five minutes and 30 seconds to trim Philadelphia's lead to three points.

Isiah Pacheco sprinted into the end zone to finish off the drive. The rookie out of Rutgers started the series with runs of seven and two yards.

Patrick Mahomes had two completions of note to move the Chiefs into the red zone. He found Travis Kelce for 11 yards to cross midfield and hit Justin Watson on a 12-yard pass to get down to the Philadelphia 25-yard-line.

Philadelphia answered with yet another long scoring drive, but it was unable to find the end zone, like it did on three drives in the first half.

Jake Elliott kicked a 33-yard field goal to finish off a 17-play, 60-yard drive that lasted seven minutes and 45 seconds.

Philadelphia tied the Super Bowl record for most plays on a single drive on that series. The Eagles have three drives of over 10 plays and 70 yards.

Dallas Goedert made the crucial catch to put the Eagles in field-goal range. The tight end hauled in a 22-yard pass on the right sideline to bring the Eagles down to the Kansas City 19.

Andy Reid unsuccessfully challenged the catch. Goedert appeared to bobble the ball as he hauled it in.

The Chiefs were able to hold the Eagles to a field goal and keep the deficit within one score. Kansas City will start the fourth quarter right over midfield.

Third-Quarter Score: Philadelphia 27, Kansas City 21