Super Bowl Quarter Score 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles 1st Quarter Update and Recap

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles opened Super Bowl 57 by trading touchdowns inside State Farm Stadium.

Philadelphia got the ball first after Kansas City deferred following its coin-toss win.

Kenneth Gainwell appeared to score the first touchdown of the contest, but his shoulder was down before the ball crossed the goal line.

Jalen Hurts scored the game's first touchdown on the following play, a quarterback sneak from within the one-yard line.

Hurts led the Eagles on an 11-play, 75-yard drive over four minutes and 51 seconds to take the early advantage.

Kansas City provided an instant response, as Patrick Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce on an 18-yard passing touchdown.

Kelce provided the first big play of the series, as he busted loose across the middle for a 20-yard catch.

The Kansas City tight end has 60 receiving yards on three catches after one quarter. DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles with four catches for 46 yards.

Philadelphia was forced to punt on its second drive. An offensive pass interference call on Zach Pascal pushed the Eagles back on first down and they could not recover.

Kansas City fared better on its second drive. The AFC champion went 42 yards down to the Philadelphia 24-yard line, but it could not come away with any points.

Harrison Butker booted his 42-yard field-goal attempt off the left post to keep the game tied at seven points apiece.

Philadelphia began a third drive in the first quarter and that carried over into the second stanza.

The Eagles produced 99 yards of total offense in the first quarter. The Chiefs outgained them by 13 yards.

First-quarter score: Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 7