    Eagles Fans Booing Cowboys' Dak Prescott as Man of Year at Super Bowl Amuses Twitter

    Doric SamFebruary 12, 2023

    Walter Payton Player of the Year Award winner, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, gestures during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    Prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the presentation of Walter Payton Man of the Year Award-winner Dak Prescott was unexpectedly amusing.

    As 2021 winner Andrew Whitworth presented Prescott, Eagles fans let their presence be known by mercilessly booing the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

    Of course, the response from Philly fans was not surprising in the slightest given the rivalry between the two teams. Prescott awkwardly smiled as he heard boos while receiving an award for his exemplary community service.

    NFL Twitter had fun with the early shenanigans by the Philadelphia faithful:

    If the Eagles fans' reaction was any indication, they will undoubtedly make things difficult on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense throughout the big game on Sunday.