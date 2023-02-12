49ers' Deebo Samuel Calls Eagles' James Bradberry 'Trash' Ahead of Super Bowl 57

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, but Deebo Samuel didn't leave the defeat with unending respect for his opponent.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy asked the 49ers wide receiver about Eagles defensive back James Bradberry during a discussion on the I Am Athlete podcast, and Samuel responded by calling him "trash."

Samuel and Bradberry just battled it out two weeks ago in a high-stakes showdown, and there are clearly still some hard feelings.

The defensive back posted three tackles, while the wide receiver tallied three catches for 33 yards and six carries for negative-nine yards. The Eagles won with ease, 31-7, although San Francisco didn't have much of a chance given its quarterback injuries.

Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were already sidelined by injuries, and Brock Purdy (UCL) and Josh Johnson (concussion) were hurt during the game. Purdy had to re-enter the contest, but he could barely throw.