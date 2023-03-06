MJF Beats Bryan Danielson to Retain AEW Title in Iron Man Match at 2023 Revolution

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MJF defeated Bryan Danielson four falls to three falls in a 60-minute Iron Man match at Revolution on Sunday to retain the AEW World Championship. The match went to sudden death after being tied at three, and MJF made Danielson tap out to his own submission hold.

At Full Gear in November, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become AEW world champion for the first time. Essentially ever since then, Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate has tried to get revenge on the villainous titleholder.

MJF's victory at Full Gear shockingly came as a result of William Regal turning on Moxley by handing brass knuckles to the heel. He repaid him in a dastardly way by attacking the Englishman and knocking him out of All Elite Wrestling for good.

After watching MJF beat Moxley and assault his mentor, Danielson made it clear that he had his sights set on dethroning the titleholder.

On top of going for the AEW world belt, The American Dragon upped the stakes even more by challenging his opponent to a 60-minute Iron Man match at Revolution.

Since he was hellbent on not competing in such a contest, MJF made Danielson jump through hoops in order to make it happen, forcing him to beat a series of opponents.

Throughout January and February, the former WWE star ran the gauntlet, defeating the likes of Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher and Rush on Dynamite.

That was enough to earn Danielson a title shot in an Iron Man match, and while that type of bout would normally benefit him, the freshness of the competitors was a topic of conversation entering the pay-per-view.

Danielson was going to war on a weekly basis leading up to Revolution, but MJF barely wrestled between Full Gear and Revolution.

The Salt of the Earth successfully defended the AEW world title against Ricky Starks on the Dec. 14 episode of Dynamite but didn't wrestle again until Feb. 8 when he defeated Takeshita.

There was far less wear and tear on MJF's body entering Revolution compared to Danielson, providing a built-in reason for a potential loss for the challenger.

MJF did indeed prevail in his first pay-per-view title defense, and Danielson again fell just short in a big match, which has become his downfall since joining AEW.

