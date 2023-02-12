Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Bucs Eye 49ers' FA QB to Replace Tom Brady amid Trade Buzz

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not play in the deep end of the quarterback market this offseason as they try to restore their salary cap.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (starts at 1:15 mark), the Bucs plan to "retool while still competing," with Jimmy Garoppolo one of the options they like to replace Tom Brady.

