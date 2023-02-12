Islam Makhachev and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 284

0 of 9

This one was worth traveling for.

Though the UFC staff had to pack bags for a 19-hour flight to cover the 9,530 miles between Las Vegas and Perth, Australia, the significance of the pay-per-view main event that was produced upon arrival must've made the jet lag a bit more palatable.

Indeed, UFC 284 was topped by a lightweight championship bout between incumbent Islam Makhachev and rising featherweight title-holder Alexander Volkanovski, marking the first time in the promotion's history that fighters ranked first (Volkanovski) and second (Makhachev) on the pound-for-pound list met in a fight.

Neither man had lost in a while either, with Makhachev having won 11 straight since UFC 192 in October 2015 and Volkanovski unbeaten in 12 fights with the company—including five title fights—and without a loss anywhere since his fourth professional fight in May 2013.

It was Makhachev's first fight since winning the 155-pound title in October.

The announce crew of Jon Anik, Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz was cage-side at the RAC Arena while colleague John Gooden worked the room with breaking news and features.

B/R's combat team was in place as well to take in the action and compile a definitive list of the card's winners and losers.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop a comment with a take of your own.