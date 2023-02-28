Will Barton, Raptors Reportedly Finalizing Contract Agreement After Wizards Buyout

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After negotiating a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards following the NBA trade deadline, veteran wing Will Barton is finalizing an agreement with the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 32-year-old Barton is an 11-year NBA veteran who spent parts of eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets before getting traded to the Wizards along with guard Monte Morris for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith during the offseason.

After primarily serving as a starter and key role player over his final five seasons in Denver, Barton never fit in as well as expected in Washington.

In 40 games with the Wiz this season, his averages of 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers made in 19.6 minutes per contest represent his worst production since the 2014-15 season, which was his final full campaign as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Barton did not start a single game for the Wizards this season after starting 279 of the 479 games he appeared in with the Nuggets, and his numbers came nowhere close to matching what he accomplished in the Mile High City.

During his time with the Nuggets, Barton averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers made, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

That included averages of 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 three-pointers made per game last season in what was one of the best statistical years of his career.

While Barton dropped off significantly this season in Washington, it seems more likely that a lack of opportunity is to blame than a complete erosion of skills.

Because of that, he was viewed as a player who could be a big help to a contending team down the stretch and in the playoffs after getting bought out by the Wizards.

In Barton, the Raptors will have an experienced and versatile player who can give them some solid minutes and even fill in as a starter when needed.