Super Bowl National Anthem 2023: Updated Odds for Chris Stapleton's Rendition

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

The betting frenzy surrounding the Super Bowl begins before the opening kickoff.

The national anthem length is one of the most unique betting props that you can make for the "Big Game".

Chris Stapleton has the honor of performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Super Bowl 57 inside State Farm Stadium.

Stapleton's rendition will likely sit around the two-minute mark, as most of the recent Super Bowl national anthems have.

Super Bowl 56's national anthem performance from Mickey Guyton lasted one minute and 55 seconds, and the renditions over the last six years have alternated between going over and under the two-minute mark, per Sporting News.

Stapleton is projected to break the recent trend and extend his performance over the two-minute mark.

According to OddsShark, the over/under on Stapleton's national anthem length is two minutes and five seconds.

There is not a history of Stapleton's anthem renditions to go off for the prop bet.

The 44-year-old country artist explained in an interview with Apple Music (h/t Newsweek) why he would only sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

"I think I said it because I thought I wouldn't get asked," Stapleton said. "The national anthem is not an easy song for singers and it's one that you can, you know, it can go horribly wrong as we've seen many times in the past. Hopefully, it won't happen for me, knock on wood, but yeah, if you're going to do it, this is the place to do it."

The assumption could be that Stapleton's version will be at a slower pace and likely accompanied by a guitar. Stapleton is not the author of many fast-paced country hits, which is why the over/under may be posted over two minutes as opposed to right at the two-minute mark.

The anthem length is usually the prop that we focus on the most, but you can also wager on things like Stapleton's hat color, which player will be shown first on television during the anthem and if the singer will omit a word from the anthem.

If Stapleton's rendition is sung at a slow pace, you would have to think he will not omit a word, so that could be easier to figure out that a director's call on which player is shown, or the singer's wardrobe.

A slow, well-performed national anthem appears to be the most likely possibility given Stapleton's catalog, but the added seconds on the over/under for Super Bowl 57 could make the bet more of a sweat than usual.

Regardless of the anthem length, timers all over the United States will be closely watched from the second Stapleton hits the first note on Sunday.