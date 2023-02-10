NBA Rumors: Danny Green Wants to be Waived by Rockets; Linked to Celtics, Cavs, More

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Danny Green wants the Houston Rockets to waive him after Houston acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in a three-team deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are among the teams interested in Green, per Wojnarowski (1:40 mark).

Green suffered a torn ACL last May and only played in three games this season for Memphis, making his debut Feb. 1. He has nine points, four rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes this season.

The 35-year-old moved to Houston in a trade in which the Rockets dealt Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers and L.A. sent Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies.

The former UNC star is in his 14th NBA season. He spent eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, winning a championship in 2014. The 6'6" wing is a career 39.9 percent three-point shooter.

Last season, he averaged 5.9 points on 39.4 percent shooting (38.0 percent from three-point range) for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He'd be a good fit at the end of a rotation for a playoff-contending team. Green is a capable three-point shooter and defender who can provide some minutes when called upon. He also has a wealth of playoff experience with 165 games and has won three NBA titles.

Green isn't a fit for the Rockets, a young, rebuilding team at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. A parting of ways is best for both sides as the Rockets continue their rebuild and Green hopes for a place to contribute.