Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says He's Going to Take Judo Classes to Learn How to Fall

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After suffering two recorded concussions during the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taking steps to better protect himself.

During an appearance Friday on Up & Adams, Tagovailoa said he plans to take judo classes this offseason to better understand his body and "how to fall."

In 2022, he enjoyed the best statistical season of his young NFL career, but staying healthy proved to be a challenge.

The 24-year-old signal-caller missed four regular-season games and Miami's playoff game because of concussions.

The first one occurred during a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground during a sack, and his hands seized up, creating a scary visual and a concerning moment. He was taken to the hospital but flew home from Cincinnati with his teammates that night, and he returned to action in Week 7 after missing two games.

After a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers that saw Tagovailoa throw interceptions on the team's final three offensive possessions, he was diagnosed with another concussion.

Tua did not play again this season, missing the final two regular-season games and an AFC Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Although he was not diagnosed with a concussion at the time, he also showed concussion-like symptoms during a Week 3 win over the Bills when he stumbled after hitting his head on the ground following a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Tagovailoa left the game but returned in the second half and led the Dolphins to victory. His concussion the following week, however, prompted the NFL to change its concussion protocols and deem a player unable to continue playing if he shows unsteadiness or wobbliness on their feet.

On Feb. 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol about five weeks after getting concussed against the Packers.

That means he is in line to be healthy and able to play in 2023, which is a positive for the Dolphins since he threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first season in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.

Still, concerns exist about Tagovailoa's durability, as he has yet to complete a healthy NFL season during his three years in the league.