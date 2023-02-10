Nets Rumors: Pascal Siakam Pursued at Trade Deadline to Persuade Kevin Durant to Stay

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Before trading Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets explored deals they hoped would convince the 13-time All-Star to stay with the team.

On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Zach Lowe noted the Nets tried to go after Pascal Siakam before the trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors didn't make him available.

"They tried to get Pascal Siakam now in the intervening 96 hours because KD made it known he likes Pascal Siakam," Lowe said. "He thought he would be a good fit."

Lowe also said Nets management went to Durant and said they "can get some big names" in the offseason.

Brooklyn's efforts turned out to be for naught, as Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, told Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks his preference was to be traded to the Suns.

Wojnarowski noted when the Suns' initial offers weren't meeting the Nets' asking price, Brooklyn made overtures to the Raptors about O.G. Anunoby and discussed possible deals for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert.

Even though there were a lot of rumors and speculation about the Raptors leading up to the deadline, they wound up being a buyer by acquiring Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Wojnarowski, Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster "tested and learned more about the value of several players" as they make preparations for what could be a busy offseason.

Siakam is signed through next season and has a $37,893,408 salary in 2023-24. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 25.0 points per game in 46 starts this season.

The Nets reshaped their future by trading Durant and Kyrie Irving this week. They brought in Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. Those trades also landed them seven draft picks and a pick swap.

It's probably not the direction Tsai and Marks wanted to take the franchise when this season started, but they were able to do well given that Irving requested a trade and Durant decided he wanted to play somewhere else.