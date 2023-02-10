X

    NFL MVP 2022-23: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

    Erin WalshFebruary 10, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up the honors as he won the 2022-23 NFL MVP award on Thursday night at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Mahomes beat out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the honor.

    Hurts finished second in the voting, and Allen finished third. Burrow and Jefferson finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

    NFL @NFL

    Another MVP for Patrick Mahomes!<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Invisalign?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Invisalign</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/WnnCROpecV">pic.twitter.com/WnnCROpecV</a>

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    This is for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a><br><br>See y'all this weekend. <a href="https://t.co/GaPdfXtY4K">pic.twitter.com/GaPdfXtY4K</a>

    It was no surprise Mahomes took home the hardware after a miraculous 2022 season that saw him complete 67.1 percent of his passes for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 17 games, in addition to rushing for 358 yards and four scores.

    Mahomes is one of nine quarterbacks to win the MVP award twice, joining Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, Kurt Warner, Steve Young and Joe Montana.

    Gary Lezak @glezak

    CONGRATULATIONS TO <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> for his second MVP award!!!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/Ov6bOiJBtX">https://t.co/Ov6bOiJBtX</a>

    Chris Roush @chrisRroush

    In five seasons as a starter, here are Patrick Mahomes' accolades:<br><br>— Super Bowl Champion<br>— Super Bowl MVP<br>— 2X NFL MVP<br>— Offensive Player of the Year

    Juan José Soto Pacheco @JuanSoto25_

    MVP!! MVP!! MVP!! <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> <a href="https://t.co/H5Sanq9B7i">https://t.co/H5Sanq9B7i</a>

    Bobby Witt Jr @BwittJr

    Let's Go!! <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> <a href="https://t.co/1V4iC2gHVZ">https://t.co/1V4iC2gHVZ</a>

    Matt McMullen @KCChiefs_Matt

    Patrick Mahomes is league MVP for the second time in his career. What a season for QB1, and he's not done.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Mahomes should've been unanimous MVP. Who gave Hurts and Allen a vote?

    Laurie Horesh @LaurieHoresh

    Patrick Mahomes with a deserving 2nd MVP.<br><br>Lead the league in just about every single metric and eye test.

    With the NFL award ceremony now complete, all eyes will be on Mahomes and the Chiefs to see if they can take down Hurts and the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

    If Mahomes is successful, the win will mark his second career Super Bowl title—and he's only 27.