NFL MVP 2022-23: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up the honors as he won the 2022-23 NFL MVP award on Thursday night at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes beat out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the honor.

Hurts finished second in the voting, and Allen finished third. Burrow and Jefferson finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

It was no surprise Mahomes took home the hardware after a miraculous 2022 season that saw him complete 67.1 percent of his passes for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 17 games, in addition to rushing for 358 yards and four scores.

Mahomes is one of nine quarterbacks to win the MVP award twice, joining Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, Kurt Warner, Steve Young and Joe Montana.

With the NFL award ceremony now complete, all eyes will be on Mahomes and the Chiefs to see if they can take down Hurts and the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

If Mahomes is successful, the win will mark his second career Super Bowl title—and he's only 27.