    NFL Honors 2023: Award Winners, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 10, 2023

    Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP for the second time and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earned the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to cap the 2022 edition of NFL Honors on Thursday.

    There were a few memorable moments on this night, including Prescott's inspiring speech and the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

    NFL @NFL

    "We're all blessed with the obligation to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors."<br><br>An inspiring <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPMOY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPMOY</a> speech from <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a>. 🙏 (by <a href="https://twitter.com/Nationwide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nationwide</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> <a href="https://t.co/yuecVK84FP">pic.twitter.com/yuecVK84FP</a>

    Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF

    Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023!<br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/rondebarber?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rondebarber</a> <br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/Revis24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Revis24</a> <br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/joethomas73?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joethomas73</a> <br>-Zach Thomas<br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeMarcusWare</a> <br>-Chuck Howley<br>-Joe Klecko<br>-Ken Riley<br>-Don Coryell<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PFHOF23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PFHOF23</a> class will be enshrined this August.<br><br>Full Story: <a href="https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU">https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU</a> <a href="https://t.co/V45PblwZId">pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId</a>

    The night's highlight, however, may have been Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appearing on stage alongside Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical staff as well as doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who helped save his life.

    NFL @NFL

    All the heroes who helped save <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>'s life 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/uc_health?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UC_Health</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/CWMMISoc1F">pic.twitter.com/CWMMISoc1F</a>

    Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2 and had to be resuscitated on the field. He's made a tremendous recovery since that day, to the point where NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer said Hamlin will even play football again.

    The second-year pro made an emotional speech, telling the crowd that his journey will continue.

    NFL @NFL

    "The journey will continue." ❤️💙<br><br>An incredible moment as <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a> takes the stage at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a>. <a href="https://t.co/TgqTKSAVKS">pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS</a>

    The moment received plenty of reaction on Twitter.

    MJ Acosta-Ruiz @MJAcostaTV

    This moment with Damar Hamlin &amp; the medical team … I have chills. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Wow. Special, special moment at the NFL honors: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> medical staff along with doctors from University of Cincinnati Medical Center are on stage....<br><br>And Damar Hamlin just walked out and is about to give a speech.<br><br>Not a lot of dry eyes there...

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    Didn't expect to tear up during NFL Honors, and yet can't help but get choked up seeing Damar Hamlin on stage with the team of people who saved his life. <a href="https://t.co/jQecMPW17i">pic.twitter.com/jQecMPW17i</a>

    Vahe Gregorian @vgregorian

    Amazing and moving to see Damar Hamlin on stage at NFL Honors with the incredible care group that's come to be known as Team Damar. "It's a lot easier to face your fears," he said, "when you know your purpose." In his case, that's a new way to uplift others through his story.

    Jon Scott @JonScottTV

    I cannot believe that night in Cincinnati was only 5 weeks ago.<br><br>True miracle to see what we did tonight after what we saw on that one.<br><br>Everything about that — from NBC piece, to medical teams present, and Damar Hamlin sharing stage with them — was perfect.

    Joshua Brisco @jbbrisco

    It's barely been a month since Damar Hamlin nearly died on the field. Imagine this moment a month ago. It's incredible.

    Maddy Glab @MadGlab

    Damar Hamlin at NFL Honors has all of us a little teary eyed…so great to see that smile on such a big stage. For 3!!!

    Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

    That's a cool moment to honor the Bills and Bengals medical staff and honor Damar Hamlin.

    As for the rest of the evening, here's a look at the awards and notable voting results.

    Awards (Via NFL.com)

    AP Most Valuable Player: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

    Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

    AP Coach of the Year: New York Giants HC Brian Daboll

    AP Comeback Player of the Year: Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

    AP Offensive Player of the Year: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

    NFL @NFL

    Your 2022 OPOY: Justin Jefferson<a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjettas2</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/surface?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Surface</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/N9ET3q1BO9">pic.twitter.com/N9ET3q1BO9</a>

    Moment of the Year: Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Bills

    AP Defensive Player of the Year: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

    NFL @NFL

    A well-deserved honor for the DPOY <a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> 👏<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/kJXZie0LOC">pic.twitter.com/kJXZie0LOC</a>

    AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

    AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

    NFL @NFL

    DROY <a href="https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamSauceGardner</a> was worth the hype in year one 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/J2CRXkEima">pic.twitter.com/J2CRXkEima</a>

    Air & Ground Players of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

    Salute to Service Award: Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/RiverboatRonHC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiverboatRonHC</a>, HC for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a>, is this year's recipient of the 12th annual <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaluteToServiceAward?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaluteToServiceAward</a> presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/USAA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USAA</a>. The award honors Rivera this evening, who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> <a href="https://t.co/rnfrsmelfv">pic.twitter.com/rnfrsmelfv</a>

    Celebration of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals' defense roller-coaster (Week 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens)

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> win the <a href="https://twitter.com/budlight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Budlight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BudLightCelly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BudLightCelly</a> of the Year! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> <a href="https://t.co/YqR33D7JWG">pic.twitter.com/YqR33D7JWG</a>

    NFL Fan of the Year: Larry Bevans (Seattle Seahawks)

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> diehard Larry Bevans is the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/CaptainMorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaptainMorgan</a> Fan of the Year!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/jS6z4ZUHlM">pic.twitter.com/jS6z4ZUHlM</a>

    Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

    AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Ex-San Francisco 49ers DC (now Houston Texans HC) DeMeco Ryans

    Protection Play of the Year: San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Dallas Cowboys

    Angry Run of the Year: Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 5)

    Jim Brown Rushing Leader Award: Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

    Notable Voting Results (Via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team)

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    MVP voting:<br><br>- Patrick Mahomes: 48<br>- Jalen Hurts: 1<br>- Josh Allen: 1

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Comeback Player of the Year voting:<br><br>- Geno Smith: 28<br>- Christian McCaffrey: 12<br>- Saquon Barkley: 4<br>- Brandon Graham: 2<br>- Nick Gates: 2<br>- Jared Goff: 1<br>- JJ Watt: 1

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Coach of the Year voting:<br><br>- Brian Daboll: 16<br>- Kyle Shanahan: 12<br>- Sean McDermott: 7<br>- Nick Sirianni: 6<br>- Doug Pederson: 5<br>- Andy Reid: 2<br>- Dan Campbell: 1<br>- Kevin O'Connell: 1

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Offensive Rookie of the Year voting:<br><br>Kenneth Walker (19) finished with more first-place votes than Garrett Wilson (18).<br><br>But Wilson won based off the new system with voters giving a first, second and third place winner. <br><br>Here's the breakdown: <a href="https://t.co/w8Dn9ylMtM">pic.twitter.com/w8Dn9ylMtM</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Defensive Rookie of the Year voting:<br><br>Sauce Gardner: 46<br>Aidan Hutchinson: 3<br>Tariq Woolen: 1

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Defensive Player of the Year voting:<br><br>- Nick Bosa: 46<br>- Haason Reddick: 2<br>- Quinnen Williams: 1<br>- Chris Jones: 1<br><br>Micah Parsons did not get a single first-place vote.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Offensive Player of the Year voting:<br><br>- Justin Jefferson: 35<br>- Patrick Mahomes: 10<br>- Jalen Hurts: 3<br>- Josh Allen: 1<br>- Tyreek Hill: 1

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Assistant Coach of the Year voting:<br><br>DeMeco Ryans: 35<br>Ben Johnson: 11<br>Leslie Frazier: 1<br>Lou Anarumo: 1<br>Jonathan Gannon: 1<br>Jeff Stoutland: 1

    The NFL Honors took place in Phoenix's Symphony Hall. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.