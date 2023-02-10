NFL Honors 2023: Award Winners, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

NFL Honors 2023: Award Winners, Voting Results and Twitter ReactionFebruary 10, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP for the second time and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earned the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to cap the 2022 edition of NFL Honors on Thursday.
There were a few memorable moments on this night, including Prescott's inspiring speech and the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
NFL @NFL
"We're all blessed with the obligation to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors."<br><br>An inspiring <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPMOY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPMOY</a> speech from <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a>. 🙏 (by <a href="https://twitter.com/Nationwide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nationwide</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> <a href="https://t.co/yuecVK84FP">pic.twitter.com/yuecVK84FP</a>
Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF
Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023!<br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/rondebarber?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rondebarber</a> <br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/Revis24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Revis24</a> <br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/joethomas73?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joethomas73</a> <br>-Zach Thomas<br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeMarcusWare</a> <br>-Chuck Howley<br>-Joe Klecko<br>-Ken Riley<br>-Don Coryell<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PFHOF23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PFHOF23</a> class will be enshrined this August.<br><br>Full Story: <a href="https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU">https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU</a> <a href="https://t.co/V45PblwZId">pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId</a>
The night's highlight, however, may have been Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appearing on stage alongside Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical staff as well as doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who helped save his life.
NFL @NFL
All the heroes who helped save <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>'s life 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/uc_health?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UC_Health</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/CWMMISoc1F">pic.twitter.com/CWMMISoc1F</a>
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2 and had to be resuscitated on the field. He's made a tremendous recovery since that day, to the point where NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer said Hamlin will even play football again.
The second-year pro made an emotional speech, telling the crowd that his journey will continue.
NFL @NFL
"The journey will continue." ❤️💙<br><br>An incredible moment as <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a> takes the stage at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a>. <a href="https://t.co/TgqTKSAVKS">pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS</a>
The moment received plenty of reaction on Twitter.
Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate
Wow. Special, special moment at the NFL honors: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> medical staff along with doctors from University of Cincinnati Medical Center are on stage....<br><br>And Damar Hamlin just walked out and is about to give a speech.<br><br>Not a lot of dry eyes there...
Vahe Gregorian @vgregorian
Amazing and moving to see Damar Hamlin on stage at NFL Honors with the incredible care group that's come to be known as Team Damar. "It's a lot easier to face your fears," he said, "when you know your purpose." In his case, that's a new way to uplift others through his story.
As for the rest of the evening, here's a look at the awards and notable voting results.
Awards (Via NFL.com)
AP Most Valuable Player: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
AP Coach of the Year: New York Giants HC Brian Daboll
AP Comeback Player of the Year: Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith
AP Offensive Player of the Year: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
NFL @NFL
Your 2022 OPOY: Justin Jefferson<a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjettas2</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/surface?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Surface</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/N9ET3q1BO9">pic.twitter.com/N9ET3q1BO9</a>
Moment of the Year: Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Bills
AP Defensive Player of the Year: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa
NFL @NFL
A well-deserved honor for the DPOY <a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> 👏<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/kJXZie0LOC">pic.twitter.com/kJXZie0LOC</a>
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner
NFL @NFL
DROY <a href="https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamSauceGardner</a> was worth the hype in year one 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/J2CRXkEima">pic.twitter.com/J2CRXkEima</a>
Air & Ground Players of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs
Salute to Service Award: Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/RiverboatRonHC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiverboatRonHC</a>, HC for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a>, is this year's recipient of the 12th annual <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaluteToServiceAward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaluteToServiceAward</a> presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/USAA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USAA</a>. The award honors Rivera this evening, who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> <a href="https://t.co/rnfrsmelfv">pic.twitter.com/rnfrsmelfv</a>
Celebration of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals' defense roller-coaster (Week 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens)
NFL @NFL
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> win the <a href="https://twitter.com/budlight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Budlight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BudLightCelly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BudLightCelly</a> of the Year! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> <a href="https://t.co/YqR33D7JWG">pic.twitter.com/YqR33D7JWG</a>
NFL Fan of the Year: Larry Bevans (Seattle Seahawks)
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> diehard Larry Bevans is the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/CaptainMorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaptainMorgan</a> Fan of the Year!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/jS6z4ZUHlM">pic.twitter.com/jS6z4ZUHlM</a>
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa
AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Ex-San Francisco 49ers DC (now Houston Texans HC) DeMeco Ryans
Protection Play of the Year: San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Dallas Cowboys
Angry Run of the Year: Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 5)
Jim Brown Rushing Leader Award: Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs
Notable Voting Results (Via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team)
Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate
Offensive Rookie of the Year voting:<br><br>Kenneth Walker (19) finished with more first-place votes than Garrett Wilson (18).<br><br>But Wilson won based off the new system with voters giving a first, second and third place winner. <br><br>Here's the breakdown: <a href="https://t.co/w8Dn9ylMtM">pic.twitter.com/w8Dn9ylMtM</a>
The NFL Honors took place in Phoenix's Symphony Hall. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.