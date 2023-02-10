NFL Honors 2023: Award Winners, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP for the second time and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earned the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to cap the 2022 edition of NFL Honors on Thursday.

There were a few memorable moments on this night, including Prescott's inspiring speech and the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The night's highlight, however, may have been Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appearing on stage alongside Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical staff as well as doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who helped save his life.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2 and had to be resuscitated on the field. He's made a tremendous recovery since that day, to the point where NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer said Hamlin will even play football again.

The second-year pro made an emotional speech, telling the crowd that his journey will continue.

The moment received plenty of reaction on Twitter.

As for the rest of the evening, here's a look at the awards and notable voting results.

Awards (Via NFL.com)

AP Most Valuable Player: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

AP Coach of the Year: New York Giants HC Brian Daboll

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Moment of the Year: Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Bills

AP Defensive Player of the Year: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Air & Ground Players of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Salute to Service Award: Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera

Celebration of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals' defense roller-coaster (Week 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens)

NFL Fan of the Year: Larry Bevans (Seattle Seahawks)

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Ex-San Francisco 49ers DC (now Houston Texans HC) DeMeco Ryans

Protection Play of the Year: San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Dallas Cowboys

Angry Run of the Year: Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 5)

Jim Brown Rushing Leader Award: Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Notable Voting Results (Via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team)

The NFL Honors took place in Phoenix's Symphony Hall. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.