Dolphins Rumors: Jets FA Mike White Lands $16M Contract as Tua Tagovailoa's Backup

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Former New York Jets quarterback Mike White has found a new home with a divisional rival, signing with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year contract worth up to $16 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old developed into a cult figure during his last two seasons in New York. He worked his way up from the practice squad to become the team's backup quarterback behind 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

When he was thrust into action, White made his mark each time, good or bad.

In his first career start in 2021, he threw three touchdown passes in a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Two weeks later, though, he threw four interceptions in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Last season, White took over for Wilson in Week 12 after the Jets benched the BYU product for his poor form.

The backup QB ignited a stagnant offense, throwing three touchdowns in a win over the Chicago Bears. But he suffered an injury to his ribs two games later and finished the year 1-3 as a starter.

The Western Kentucky product showed flashes of being a capable and efficient signal-caller, throwing for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in his four starts in 2022. He galvanized the Jets and won over his teammates.

With the Dolphins, White will back up Tua Tagovailoa, but they should be comfortable if he is forced to step in. Given Tagovailoa's concussion issues last season, adding a reliable backup was a major priority for the Dolphins.

It's fair to wonder if White is reliable given the ups and downs of his short career. But he has proved he won't shrink from the moment when called into action.