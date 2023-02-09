Knicks Fans Breathe Sigh of Relief After Zach LaVine Trade Rumors Fizzle at Deadline

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and Zach LaVine remains a member of the Chicago Bulls despite the team reportedly engaging in discussions Thursday with the New York Knicks about a possible deal, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

LaVine, who turns 28 years old in March, averages 23.6 points (on 46.4 percent shooting), 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is in the first year of a five-season, $215.2 million contract.

Cowley reported Thursday that talks had broken off between the two teams on Wednesday evening before firing back up again before the deadline.

"The issue remained the players involved, but it would entail the Bulls getting some draft capital back," Cowley said.

Ian Begley of SNY tweeted the Knicks' chances at pulling the deal off:

A player of LaVine's caliber would bring back a hefty haul of young players and draft assets in return, even if he's had concerns with his left knee since suffering a torn ACL in 2017.

The potential haul for LaVine had some Knicks fans worried on Twitter pre-deadline and relieved after it passed.

LaVine won't be headed to New York, but the Knicks did make one notable move before the deadline, however, by adding wing Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers for Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono and a protected 2023 first-round pick.