    Knicks Fans Breathe Sigh of Relief After Zach LaVine Trade Rumors Fizzle at Deadline

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 9, 2023

    Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine eyes a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and Zach LaVine remains a member of the Chicago Bulls despite the team reportedly engaging in discussions Thursday with the New York Knicks about a possible deal, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

    LaVine, who turns 28 years old in March, averages 23.6 points (on 46.4 percent shooting), 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is in the first year of a five-season, $215.2 million contract.

    Cowley reported Thursday that talks had broken off between the two teams on Wednesday evening before firing back up again before the deadline.

    "The issue remained the players involved, but it would entail the Bulls getting some draft capital back," Cowley said.

    Ian Begley of SNY tweeted the Knicks' chances at pulling the deal off:

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    On Zach LaVine, Knicks communicated to someone earlier this afternoon that trade for LaVine was highly unlikely to happen.

    A player of LaVine's caliber would bring back a hefty haul of young players and draft assets in return, even if he's had concerns with his left knee since suffering a torn ACL in 2017.

    The potential haul for LaVine had some Knicks fans worried on Twitter pre-deadline and relieved after it passed.

    #KNICKSZN 🚨 @GiantKnicks

    I don't get trading RJ for Lavine when all the same problems will still be there. Sure RJ has his lapses in help defense but he's not as much as a negative defender as Zach is. And they're both players who need the ball in their hands to be effective. Rj is 22 tho. Lavine is 27.

    Julius Wojnarandle Standle @cookedbyplummer

    Knicks didn't trade the kids for Lavine <a href="https://t.co/MsaZl8fBpC">pic.twitter.com/MsaZl8fBpC</a>

    WorldWide Knicks @WWKnicksPodcast

    Not trading for Lavine is the move.

    Chris Crowley @chrisecrowley

    huge trade deadline day for the Knicks, who despite reports about wanting to trade for LaVine didn't do anything stupid. god bless

    Manny koonjan @Illesthispanic

    Thank God if we wuda traded Lavine for them sorry ass knicks players i wuda been sick af might have had to retire from being a bulls fan for a bit. No disrespect to drose cause hes always gunna be a goat in chicago but nahh 😂

    Joe Yolk @JoeyLandolfa

    I'm happy that the Knicks didn't get Lavine for whatever the asking price was. <br><br>I'm never a fan of a team giving up young players and 3+ picks for any player, unless you immediately become a title contender after the trade

    Bryan Gibberman @BryanGibberman

    The Knicks are finally in a position where they should be picky about who they trade for. <br><br>Zach LaVine is a very good but the risk/reward ain't worth it.

    Pat Boyle @PatBoyle44

    I'm glad the Knicks didn't trade for LaVine and give up Grimes plus three 1st's<br><br>…I would've gladly traded for Vucevic and Caruso though

    Matt Ritter @mattritter1

    logan bartlett @loganbartlett

    - taking on LaVine in a vacuum? sure<br>- taking on LaVine with his knee+contract? meh maybe<br>- taking on LaVine with his knee+contract for 3 firsts, Grimes and Obi? Kill me

    LaVine won't be headed to New York, but the Knicks did make one notable move before the deadline, however, by adding wing Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers for Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono and a protected 2023 first-round pick.