Derrick Rose Trade Rumors: Bucks, Kings Among Teams Checking in on Knicks PG

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly interested in a point guard with an NBA MVP on his resume.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Western Conference squad is "among the teams who have checked in recently" on the availability of New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose. Rose is out of New York's rotation and could provide depth for the Kings.

The Bucks have also been involved:

There was a time when trading for Rose would have been a franchise-altering move.

He was the 2010-11 MVP with the Chicago Bulls and has a Rookie of the Year and three All-Star selections on his resume. Few players in the entire league could keep in front of him in transition and off the bounce, and he seemed well on his way to a legendary career.

And then injuries derailed his trajectory.

He has never been the same since missing the entire 2012-13 campaign and playing just 10 games in 2013-14. Rose has played for the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons since his prime days on the Bulls as he settled into more of a secondary role.

However, there hasn't even been a secondary role for him this season.

Rose has appeared in 26 games and last took the court during a Dec. 31 win over the Houston Rockets. Head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't even playing him in closing time of blowouts, and a change of scenery could be in order ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Perhaps he could provide depth behind De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento as the Kings attempt to make a playoff run. They are 31-23, which is good enough for the No. 3 seed out West, and are on the verge of breaking a postseason drought that dates back to the 2005-06 campaign.

Rose could be a small part of that if they complete such a trade.