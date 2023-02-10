8 Prospects Who Should Hear Names Called During 2023 NFL Draft After Combine Snubs

0 of 8

The NFL invited 319 prospects to participate in the 2023 draft combine from February 26 through March 6. A handful of other players will still end up being drafted despite not attending.

Last year, 38 draftees weren't invited to the combine, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler. In other words, 15 percent of those who heard their names called weren't at the league's annual convergence upon Indianapolis for scouts and talent evaluators to take notice of their skill sets.

Despite gathering input from around the league on who they want to see during the event, some prospects still fall through the cracks. Therein lies the beauty of talent evaluation and why it's such an inexact science.

Prospects who don't grace Lucas Oil Stadium in three weeks time can continue to work and eventually show they're worthy of draft consideration. Their path to the NFL may be a little more difficult, but each can still impress based on their collegiate career and all-star film, pro-day workouts and future meetings with teams.

The following eight prospects are currently carrying draftable grades in Bleacher Report's scouting database, but they won't be at the combine. More will surely make the grade.