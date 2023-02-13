4 Fights We Need to See After UFC 284

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 284 went down on Sunday morning in Perth, Australia, and Saturday night for fans in the West. Whether you woke up early or stayed up late to watch it, you're probably glad you did.

The main event saw two of the sport's top pound-for-pound fighters collide, as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski climbed up to the lightweight division to challenge Islam Makhachev for a second title. The Australian star's quest didn't end the way he intended, as he lost a unanimous decision to the Russian, but the fight was competitive enough that the two men seem to have gained even more respect in the aftermath.

In the co-main event, Mexico's Yair Rodríguez captured the interim featherweight belt—a bauble created to keep the division moving while Volkanovski went big-game hunting at lightweight—with an impressive, second-round submission win over Josh Emmett.

Earlier in the night, red-hot Australian welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena picked up the biggest win of his career, battering Jamaican-American veteran Randy Brown to a first-round submission win.

Australian heavyweight Justin Tafa also scored a nice win on the main card, clobbering his American foe Parker Porter inside around.

Keep scrolling for the next fights we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.