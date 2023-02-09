Jazz Stacked with 15 1st-Round NBA Draft Picks After Trade for Lakers' Westbrook

Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have a war chest of future draft picks.

With Wednesday's blockbuster trade between the Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz now have 15 future first-rounders until 2029, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

When the team moved Rudy Gobert to the Wolves, they fetched unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027 and a top-five-protected selection in 2029. When they shipped Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they brought back unprotected first-rounders in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and two first-round pick swaps in 2026 and 2028

So CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge and the Jazz have been loading up. For almost the rest of this decade, they'll be cashing in come the draft.