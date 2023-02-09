Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves' Rosters After Russell Westbrook-D'Angelo Russell Trade

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a three-team trade ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Timberwolves, who are acquiring Mike Conley and three second-round picks. Utah is landing Russell Westbrook and L.A.'s 2027 top-four-protected first-round pick.

Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are also being shipped from the Lakers to the Jazz, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is headed from Utah to Minnesota. Additionally, "Minnesota gets 2024 lesser of Washington-Memphis second round pick and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks via Utah," per Wojnarowski.

That's a lot to unpack, so let's take a look at the updated rosters for each team.

Los Angeles Lakers Roster

PG: D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Scotty Pippen Jr.

SG: Malik Beasley, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie

SF: LeBron James, Troy Brown Jr., Cole Swider

PF: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Wenyen Gabriel

C: Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant,

Minnesota Timberwolves Roster

PG: Mike Conley, Jordan McLaughlin

SG: Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Bryn Forbes, Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers

SF: Kyle Anderson, Matt Ryan, Josh Minott

PF: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince

C: Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Luka Garza

Utah Jazz Roster

PG: Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton

SG: Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Leandro Bolmaro

SF: Rudy Gay, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Simone Fontecchio

PF: Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk

C: Micah Potter, Udoka Azubuike, Damian Jones, Walker Kessler

The biggest part of this deal for the Lakers is the acquisition of Russell, who figures to take over as the team's starting point guard. While he's had an up-and-down season, Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 54 games for Minnesota this season while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from deep.

This marks a homecoming for Russell, who was selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2015 draft and spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017.

With Russell, Beasley and Vanderbilt now on board, the Lakers have added three players 26 or younger that they believe can help them contend both this season and in the future.

Adding Beasley gives the Lakers some more depth at shooting guard. He appeared in 55 games for the Jazz this season, playing mostly off the bench, an averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three.

As for Vanderbilt, he gives L.A. some more depth on the wings. In 52 games with Utah this season, he averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

Minnesota, meanwhile, gets a solid partner for Anthony Edwards in Conley, who averaged 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 43 games for the Jazz this season while shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent behind the arc.

The Timberwolves are also adding Alexander-Walker for depth at shooting guard. He averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36 games for the Jazz this year while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from deep.

As for the Jazz, they get a primary ball-handler in Westbrook, who had been playing as L.A.'s sixth man this season. Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 52 games with the Purple and Gold while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from deep.

Westbrook's stay in Salt Lake City may not last long, though, as TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes reported that he will likely be bought out by the Jazz. Should that happen, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers have shown interest in the veteran point guard, per Haynes.

Additionally, Toscano-Anderson and Jones give Utah some more depth at small forward and center. Both had been playing off the bench for the Lakers this year and didn't see much playing time, though that could change with the Jazz.