    Draymond Green Calls Nets' Joe Tsai 'Petty' for Not Trading Kyrie Irving to Lakers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 8, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 15: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on January 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green thought Brooklyn Nets majority governor Joe Tsai was being "billionaire petty" for not wanting Kyrie Irving to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Green discussed a report by NBA insider Marc Stein about how Tsai was aiming to get Irving on any team other than the Lakers, where the eight-time All-Star was looking to land:

    NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ

    Draymond Green Calls Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Petty <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NetsWorld?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NetsWorld</a> <br><br>H/T <a href="https://twitter.com/TheVolumeSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheVolumeSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/S3ysEU5olx">pic.twitter.com/S3ysEU5olx</a>

