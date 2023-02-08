Draymond Green Calls Nets' Joe Tsai 'Petty' for Not Trading Kyrie Irving to Lakers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green thought Brooklyn Nets majority governor Joe Tsai was being "billionaire petty" for not wanting Kyrie Irving to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green discussed a report by NBA insider Marc Stein about how Tsai was aiming to get Irving on any team other than the Lakers, where the eight-time All-Star was looking to land:

