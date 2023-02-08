Report: Zach Wilson Favored over Trevor Lawrence in 2021 Draft by Ex-Jets OC LaFleur

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and assistant general manager Rex Hogan were reportedly the "driving forces" behind the team's decision to draft Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

"[LaFleur], along with Rex Hogan, were in 2021 draft meetings selling the narrative that there was a legit argument Wilson was better than [No. 1 overall pick] Trevor Lawrence," a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini. "[Some of us], we're like, 'What the f--k?!' It's one thing to like a player; it's another to pump a prospect up higher than he actually is."

Wilson faces an uncertain future in New York after two miserable seasons serving as the team's primary starter. The BYU product has thrown for 4,022 yards and 15 touchdowns against 18 interceptions during his two NFL seasons and was replaced down the stretch of 2022 in favor of Mike White.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.