Giannis Antetokounmpo and All Contestants Revealed for 2023 NBA Skills Competition

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will headline the field for the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

Antetokounmpo will suit up alongside his brothers, Alex Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, against Team Jazz and Team Rooks.

The All-Star Skills Challenge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET in front of the crowd at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The three-point and dunk contests will follow.

Here's a look at this year's participants and a preview of the Skills Challenge:

Team Antetokounmpo

Alex Antetokounmpo - Wisconsin Herd

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Team Jazz

Jordan Clarkson - Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler - Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton - Utah Jazz

Team Rooks

Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey - Detroit Pistons

Jabari Smith Jr. - Houston Rockets

The Skills Challenge features three teams made up of three players competing in a four-round competition that tests their shooting, passing and dribbling skills.

Every team will compete in the first three rounds of the competition, which are made up of shooting, passing and relay events. If two or more teams are tied after all three rounds are complete, a tiebreaker will be determined by half-court shots. The team that makes a half-court shot in the lowest amount of time wins.

The Skills Challenge was revamped in 2022 to include three teams made up of three players. The Team Cavs trio, made up of Cleveland Cavaliers stars Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, won the competition last year.

Before 2022, players competed individually to win the competition, and the last three individual winners include Domantas Sabonis, Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum. The last guard to win the event was Spencer Dinwiddie in 2018.

The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.