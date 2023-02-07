WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has been hospitalized in Florida after suffering a stroke on Monday.

Lawler's longtime friend Dave Brown told Jason Munz of the Memphis Commerical Appeal that he is currently recovering in a Fort Myers hospital, and he said the two of them had an encouraging interaction over FaceTime on Tuesday afternoon.

"Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel," Brown said. "I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But [he] was able to move both legs and both arms. I feel very optimistic that he's eventually going to recover."

Many took to social media to offer well-wishes for Lawler:

Lawler was in Florida to attend the Old Time Comic Show's "Heroes Meet Horror Con" on Feb. 4 in Punta Gorda. Brown said Lawler planned to spend the rest of this week at the condo he owns in Fort Myers.

A longtime former commentator of Monday Night Raw, Lawler suffered a heart attack on live television in 2012. The 73-year-old still makes sporadic appearances for WWE, most recently serving as a guest commentator at the Royal Rumble premium live event last month.