    WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

    Doric SamFebruary 7, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 04: Professional wrestler Jerry "The King" Lawler poses for a photo during Emerald City Comic Con at the Washington State Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

    WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has been hospitalized in Florida after suffering a stroke on Monday.

    Lawler's longtime friend Dave Brown told Jason Munz of the Memphis Commerical Appeal that he is currently recovering in a Fort Myers hospital, and he said the two of them had an encouraging interaction over FaceTime on Tuesday afternoon.

    "Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel," Brown said. "I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But [he] was able to move both legs and both arms. I feel very optimistic that he's eventually going to recover."

    Many took to social media to offer well-wishes for Lawler:

    Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes

    Prayers for <a href="https://twitter.com/JerryLawler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JerryLawler</a> 🙏🏼

    MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND

    Thinking about you &amp; wishing you all the best, <a href="https://twitter.com/JerryLawler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JerryLawler</a>! <a href="https://t.co/juKOba5dF5">pic.twitter.com/juKOba5dF5</a>

    Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

    We Are Praying For You <a href="https://twitter.com/JerryLawler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JerryLawler</a>! 🙏🏻 <a href="https://t.co/U7U1mPepFi">pic.twitter.com/U7U1mPepFi</a>

    Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON

    Hope for the best for Jerry Lawler

    Jon Alba @JonAlba

    Have had a few individuals with knowledge of the situation tell me Jerry Lawler needs a lot of positive thoughts right now. Am told the ramifications of his situation are significant at this moment in time. <br><br>Sending him and his family the best.

    Lawler was in Florida to attend the Old Time Comic Show's "Heroes Meet Horror Con" on Feb. 4 in Punta Gorda. Brown said Lawler planned to spend the rest of this week at the condo he owns in Fort Myers.

    A longtime former commentator of Monday Night Raw, Lawler suffered a heart attack on live television in 2012. The 73-year-old still makes sporadic appearances for WWE, most recently serving as a guest commentator at the Royal Rumble premium live event last month.