Evan Engram Reportedly Expected to Receive $11.345M Franchise Tag from Jaguars

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly using their franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Engram will earn $11.345 million for the 2023 season.

Engram put up the best numbers of his career last year with Jacksonville after joining the team in free agency. He recorded 73 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns while emerging as a favorite of Trevor Lawrence underneath.

"I had the best year of my life, most fun I've had in a while. ... Coming here, I love working here," Engram told reporters after the Jaguars were eliminated from the postseason.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson also heaped praise on Engram for his professionalism and play:

"I told Evan again this morning how much I appreciated him, and he could've gone anywhere as a free agent; he chose to come here. Even on a one-year deal, what he did this year, I just saw the joy in his eyes talking to him again this morning. He's a big part of our success. We hope to possibly get him back here, we'd love to have him back. He knows how we feel, we know how he feels, and hopefully it gets worked out. Just knowing who he is now and really what he did for us this year, it means a lot to the team and the success that he had."

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson each of the last two offseasons. Jacksonville signed Robinson to a new contract last offseason after using the tag and will likely look to employ a similar strategy with Engram.

Before 2020, the Jaguars had not used their franchise tag since 2012.