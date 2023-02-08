DK Metcalf, Janelle Monáe, 21 Savage Top 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, singer Janelle Monáe and rapper 21 Savage are among the celebrities participating in the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Feb. 17 in Utah.

The NBA announced the format of this year's game, which will feature teams captained by Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade, who purchased a stake in the franchise two years ago.

Smith's team will be coached by former WNBA star Lisa Leslie with rapper Fat Joe and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as assistants, while Wade's group will have Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as head coach with his brothers Thanasis and Alex and legendary skier Lindsey Vonn serving as assistants.

Here is a full breakdown of the two rosters:

Team Ryan

Ryan Smith (Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain)



Cordae (rapper)

Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star)



Calvin Johnson (former Detroit Lions WR)



DK Metcalf (Seahawks WR)



Hasan Minhaj (comedian)



Marcos Mion (TV host)



The Miz (WWE Superstar)



Everett Osborne (actor)



Ozuna (rapper)



Guillermo Rodriguez ( Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent)



correspondent) Sinqua Walls (actor)



Team Wade

Dwyane Wade (former NBA All-Star)

Kane Brown (singer)



Nicky Jam (singer/actor)

Jesser (YouTuber)

Simu Liu (actor)

Janelle Monáe (singer/actress)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star)



Albert Pujols (former MLB All-Star)

21 Savage (rapper)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Frances Tiafoe (tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach)

For the first time, team captains will have the opportunity to activate a Ruffles Crunch Time, which doubles the points scored over a two-minute period. The Unlock a Legend feature will also return and give teams the ability to add an NBA legend midgame to their roster.

With Wade less than four years removed from his own playing days, it would not be a surprise to see the 41-year-old suit up for his team and take to an NBA floor for the first time since 2019.

The Celebrity Game is held as part of All-Star Friday night, which also features the Rising Stars competition.