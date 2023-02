Baseball Cards: 10 Players Worth Buying Ahead of the 2023 MLB Season

1 of 10

Al Bello/Getty Images

1st Bowman: 2016 Bowman Prospects

Harrison Bader joined the New York Yankees in a deadline deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, and while he was on the injured list at the time of the trade, he returned for the postseason and went 10-for-30 with five home runs in nine games.

The 28-year-old will be given every opportunity to be the everyday center fielder in 2023, and while he's coming off a down year overall in 2022, he's just a year removed from a 3.9-WAR season and a Gold Glove win.

If he can stay healthy, a 20/20 season offensively and more highlight-reel defense is within reach, and that would give his hobby stock a nice bump playing for a high-exposure team like the Yankees.

An ungraded refractor version numbered to 450 of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto recently sold on eBay for $29 to give you an idea of his market value.