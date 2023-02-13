Baseball Cards: 10 Players Worth Buying Ahead of the 2023 MLB Season

0 of 10

Let's say you're new to baseball card collecting and want to take a crack at buying some cards of players with value upside heading into the 2023 season.

A few things to consider about current hobby trends:

No pitchers: Offensive players dominate the hobby space, especially when it comes to prospecting since there is such a high failure rate for pitching prospects. Unless a pitcher puts together a career like Clayton Kershaw or Max Scherzer, their cards generally have little value, so the focus here will be on hitters.

Offensive players dominate the hobby space, especially when it comes to prospecting since there is such a high failure rate for pitching prospects. Unless a pitcher puts together a career like Clayton Kershaw or Max Scherzer, their cards generally have little value, so the focus here will be on hitters. Major market bias: A decent player suiting up for the New York Yankees or Chicago Cubs will generally have more value than a great player on a small market team, with the notable exception being an impactful rookie.

A decent player suiting up for the New York Yankees or Chicago Cubs will generally have more value than a great player on a small market team, with the notable exception being an impactful rookie. 1st Bowman: A 1st Bowman card—specifically his 1st Bowman Chrome autograph—has become the most sought-after early card of most players. It generally represents their first card that was released, often coming years before their rookie cards. As such, much of the pricing referenced in this article will reflect 1st Bowman Chrome autographs.

A 1st Bowman card—specifically his 1st Bowman Chrome autograph—has become the most sought-after early card of most players. It generally represents their first card that was released, often coming years before their rookie cards. As such, much of the pricing referenced in this article will reflect 1st Bowman Chrome autographs. No high-profile rookies: Now is not the best time to buy the upcoming Rookie of the Year front-runners. The time for prospecting is over, with those guys and their markets having already exploded in anticipation of them being the next big thing. As such, you won't see the top-tier 2023 rookies mentioned here—Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll, Francisco Álvarez, Miguel Vargas, Jordan Walker, Triston Casas, etc.

Ahead, we've highlighted 10 players with room to grow in the hobby space during the upcoming season. This is not meant to be get-rich-quick investing advice, but each of these players has the potential to see an uptick in their value in 2023.