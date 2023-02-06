Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Lists Maryland Mansion for Sale for $49M

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Amidst the process of selling the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder is also trying to sell one of his homes.

Per TMZ Sports, Snyder listed his Washington, D.C.-area property for sale on Monday, and it is expected to hit the market with a price tag of $49 million. It would reportedly be the largest sale of a property in that area if his asking price is met.

The 30,000-square foot property features five bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms, a basketball court, a theatre, a wine cellar, a library, a spa and a gym, according to TMZ. It is also located near a river.

Snyder has owned the property since 2000, but Michael Neibauer of the Washington Business Journal noted that the 58-year-old "hasn't lived in the home for a while."

Snyder announced in November that he plans to sell the Commanders following investigations into his personal conduct. It's reportedly expected that a sale of the team could reach a price as high as $7 billion.