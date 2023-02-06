Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Lists Maryland Mansion for Sale for $49M

Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Lists Maryland Mansion for Sale for $49MFebruary 6, 2023
Amidst the process of selling the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder is also trying to sell one of his homes.
Per TMZ Sports, Snyder listed his Washington, D.C.-area property for sale on Monday, and it is expected to hit the market with a price tag of $49 million. It would reportedly be the largest sale of a property in that area if his asking price is met.
Darren M. Haynes @DarrenMHaynes
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's home in Potomac MD is officially on the market for $49 million. <a href="https://twitter.com/wusa9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wusa9</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/GhyCDko9cJ">pic.twitter.com/GhyCDko9cJ</a>
The 30,000-square foot property features five bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms, a basketball court, a theatre, a wine cellar, a library, a spa and a gym, according to TMZ. It is also located near a river.
Snyder has owned the property since 2000, but Michael Neibauer of the Washington Business Journal noted that the 58-year-old "hasn't lived in the home for a while."
Snyder announced in November that he plans to sell the Commanders following investigations into his personal conduct. It's reportedly expected that a sale of the team could reach a price as high as $7 billion.