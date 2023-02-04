X

    Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K

    Erin WalshFebruary 4, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells to the crowd before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That even includes sand, apparently.

    Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.

    Of all the Brady memorabilia to bid on, purchasing sand seems insignificant, especially if it's costing thousands.

    The seven-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement for the second time on Feb. 1.

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ <a href="https://t.co/j2s2sezvSS">pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS</a>

    The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback will now join Fox as an NFL analyst after agreeing to a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network last year.