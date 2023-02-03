Kyrie Irving's Trade Request Has NBA Twitter Eying LeBron James Reunion with Lakers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade Friday, which has NBA Twitter buzzing about a possible reunion between Kyrie and LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that Irving asked the Nets for a trade and told them he wants to be moved before Thursday's trade deadline. If he is not traded, he told the Nets he will go elsewhere in free agency after the season, per Charania.

The request puts the Nets in a difficult situation since they would end their chances of competing for a championship this season if they trade Irving, but they would lose a key piece for nothing if they keep him.

Assuming the Nets accommodate Irving and trade him before Feb. 9, many seemingly want and expect the Lakers to be the primary suitor.

Given the success LeBron and Kyrie had together in Cleveland with the Cavaliers and the Lakers' need for a third star to play alongside James and Anthony Davis, the tweets poured in regarding the possibility that Irving dons purple and gold this season, including one cryptic message from James:

A trade between the Lakers and Nets involving Irving would certainly see Russell Westbrook and his expiring $47 million contract go from L.A. to Brooklyn.

Since Westbrook doesn't carry much trade value, the Lakers would likely have to include more assets, plus they'd have to take on salary from the Nets to make the numbers work.

The Lakers are light on trade capital thanks to trades they have made in recent years, namely the acquisition of Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

In terms of first-round picks, the Pelicans have the right to swap with the Lakers in 2023, and they own the 2024 Lakers first-rounder but have the right to take their 2025 first-rounder instead. That affects L.A.'s ability to trade its 2026 pick as well.

Because of that, the Lakers don't have a first-round pick without conditions attached until 2027.

Los Angeles also doesn't have many young assets that would appeal to the Nets. The 24-year-old Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV, 23-year-old Troy Brown Jr., 25-year-old Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel and 19-year-old Max Christie are the Lakers' best pieces in that regard.

The Lakers' best chance of landing Irving may be if no other franchise is interested, which is possible if teams don't want to take on a player who didn't play part of the 2021-22 campaign after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, has been criticized for sharing videos of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was suspended by the Nets earlier this season after promoting an antisemitic film on social media and initially refusing to apologize and denounce antisemitism.

LeBron and Kyrie played together for three seasons in Cleveland, reaching three NBA Finals and winning one championship. Their relationship didn't end on the best of terms as Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland, but they have seemingly made up and maintain respect for each other.

The Lakers don't have many opportunities left to take advantage of LeBron's elite play and win a championship, so they may do whatever they can to secure a core of James, Davis and Irving for the stretch run.