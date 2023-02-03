East-West Shrine Bowl 2023: Jake Moody Shines as West Wins Defensive Clash

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl saw some of the best senior prospects around the United States practice and compete in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers over the last few days, and it was capped off with an all-star game of sorts on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While the Shrine Bowl is typically viewed as the lesser of the big collegiate all-star games, NFL clubs still take it seriously as it gives players a chance to showcase their talents leading up to the draft combine.

The West All-Stars defeated the East All-Stars 12-3 in the annual event.

Thursday's matchup was all about kickers as neither team could manage a single touchdown on the big stage.

The West's Jake Moody, who kicked for the Michigan Wolverines, made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from 51 yards. He was all anyone could talk about, and he went on to win the MVP award.

The East's Andre Szmyt, who kicked for the Syracuse Orange, also made the only field goal attempt he took.

Aside from the kickers, it was an all-out defensive battle between the East and West teams, but should that really come as a surprise with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons' staffs coaching this game?

The West defense forced two turnovers as both Trey Dean III of the Florida Gators and Nic Jones of Ball State posted interceptions. Additionally, the West defense forced a fumble and limited the East to just 200 yards—112 passing, 88 rushing.

Dean went on to be named defensive MVP of the game.

Nehemiah Shelton of San Jose State posted the only interception for the East All-Stars.

The Patriots coaching staff, which coached the West All-Stars, was particularly high on three defenders—Southern Miss corner Eric Scott Jr., NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore and Utah linebacker Mo Diabate, per the team's website.

As for the offenses of each team, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the West with 7 of 17 completions for 95 yards. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell led the East with 6 of 16 completions for 61 yards.

Appalachian State's Chase Brice threw the West's lone interception, while Minnesota's Tanner Morgan and Fordham's Tim DeMorat threw interceptions for the East.

Fresno State's Jordan Mims was one of the bright spots on offense for the East as he rushed for 40 yards on six carries. Clemson's Joseph Ngata led the East with one catch for 27 yards.

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay led the West with 13 carries for 76 yards, and Louisiana's Michael Jefferson caught two passes for 32 yards.

With the Shrine Bowl now complete, the players will now set their sights on officially preparing for the upcoming draft in hopes of improving their stocks.