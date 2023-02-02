Raiders Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Expected to Interest LV After Tom Brady's Retirement

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly believed to be interested in potentially acquiring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Raiders were "absolutely" counting on Tom Brady to be available in free agency. Now that he has retired, Rodgers will reportedly be on their radar.

Longtime Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr was inactive for the final two games of the regular season in favor of Jarrett Stidham, meaning Las Vegas will almost certainly trade or release Carr during the offseason and be on the lookout for a replacement.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.