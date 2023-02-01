Report: Brittney Griner Ramping Up Training, 'Looks Fantastic' Ahead of WNBA Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner is continuing her preparations ahead of the 2023 season.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported Wednesday the seven-time All-Star has been working out at the Phoenix Mercury's training facility and "looks fantastic." Rowe added Griner is slowly ramping up and remains committed to a full comeback on the court.

Griner was detained in Russia for 294 days following her arrest at a Moscow airport in February 2022.

On Dec. 8, President Joe Biden announced the United States had agreed to a prisoner swap that would allow the 32-year-old to return home. She was back on American soil one day later.

Given her ordeal, when or even if Griner would play in the WNBA again was far from the foremost concern for fans once her release was secured. She left little doubt, though, in an Instagram post on Dec. 16.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she said.

Griner is a future Hall of Famer and has consistently been one of the WNBA's most dominant players. Over nine seasons, she's averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Officially, the 6'9" center is a free agent, but it would be difficult to picture her playing anywhere but Phoenix in 2023. Her working out in the city only reinforces that.