Report: Former Saints QB Andy Dalton Nearing 2-Year, $10M Panthers Contract Agreement

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Coming off a solid season with the New Orleans Saints, Andy Dalton is reportedly going to suit up for the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 35-year-old is expected to agree to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Panthers. The deal, which includes $8 million fully guaranteed, reportedly can max out at $17 million.

It's unclear what Dalton's role in Carolina will be. Last week, the Panthers traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That puts them in a position to potentially take a quarterback, with C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young among the top prospects in this year's class.

Also of note, this move comes after Sam Darnold reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the week.

The Saints gave Dalton a one-year deal to be Jameis Winston's backup in 2022. After the starter suffered a back injury early in the season, he stepped in.

The three-time Pro Bowler played well, with 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and a career-high 66.7 completion percentage in 14 starts. Head coach Dennis Allen decided to stick with him for the entire season after Winston was healthy enough to return.

Dalton's 14 starts were his most in a season since 2017 when he was still with the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a touchdown percentage of 4.8, his highest mark since 2018.

Pro Football Focus' grading metrics had the TCU product ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL last season.

While no one will argue Dalton should be that high on anyone's quarterback rankings, he is capable of being a solid starter for a team that needs someone to get them through a season.

He isn't going to elevate anyone's ceiling, but putting him on a team with good weapons can keep the offense going.

The Panthers will be counting on Dalton to be a stabilizing force for them, either as the starter going into the season or as a backup who can step in if an injury occurs.