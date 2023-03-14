X

    Report: Former Saints QB Andy Dalton Nearing 2-Year, $10M Panthers Contract Agreement

    Adam WellsMarch 14, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Coming off a solid season with the New Orleans Saints, Andy Dalton is reportedly going to suit up for the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 35-year-old is expected to agree to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Panthers. The deal, which includes $8 million fully guaranteed, reportedly can max out at $17 million.

    It's unclear what Dalton's role in Carolina will be. Last week, the Panthers traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That puts them in a position to potentially take a quarterback, with C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young among the top prospects in this year's class.

    Also of note, this move comes after Sam Darnold reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the week.

    The Saints gave Dalton a one-year deal to be Jameis Winston's backup in 2022. After the starter suffered a back injury early in the season, he stepped in.

    The three-time Pro Bowler played well, with 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and a career-high 66.7 completion percentage in 14 starts. Head coach Dennis Allen decided to stick with him for the entire season after Winston was healthy enough to return.

    Report: Former Saints QB Andy Dalton Nearing 2-Year, $10M Panthers Contract Agreement
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Dalton's 14 starts were his most in a season since 2017 when he was still with the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a touchdown percentage of 4.8, his highest mark since 2018.

    Pro Football Focus' grading metrics had the TCU product ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL last season.

    While no one will argue Dalton should be that high on anyone's quarterback rankings, he is capable of being a solid starter for a team that needs someone to get them through a season.

    He isn't going to elevate anyone's ceiling, but putting him on a team with good weapons can keep the offense going.

    The Panthers will be counting on Dalton to be a stabilizing force for them, either as the starter going into the season or as a backup who can step in if an injury occurs.