WNBA Free Agency 2023: Analyzing Breanna Stewart to Liberty, Biggest Day 1 Contracts

Lindsey Wasson/NBAE via Getty Images

Free agents in the WNBA were eligible to begin signing contracts Wednesday, and it didn't take long for the biggest piece to come off the board.

Breanna Stewart refrained from tipping her hand after the negotiating window opened on Jan. 21, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for nearly two weeks. She finally brought an end to the speculation when she announced Wednesday she's signing with the New York Liberty.

The on-court ramifications are obvious.

Stewart is one of the WNBA's best players and the kind of star who almost single-handedly makes her team a contender. She averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in 2022 as the Seattle Storm advanced to the WNBA semifinals.

In New York, the 28-year-old gets to share the floor with Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Stefanie Dolson. Adding Stewart and Jones in the same offseason will likely require an adjustment period, but the Liberty have clearly become a threat to the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces.

Off the court, Stewart's decision could have wide-ranging consequences for the WNBA.

The league is on an upward trajectory and due to get a significant financial boost from its next media rights deal. Now, one of the most recognizable names in the WNBA is playing in one of the world's biggest media markets.

A genuine superteam in New York should be great for the WNBA's bottom line.

A Liberty title in 2023 is far from a fait accompli, though.

The Aces are running it back for the most part, with A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young all under contract. Las Vegas announced multiple new signings Wednesday as well, with Candace Parker headlining the group.

"Candace is a future Hall of Famer, a proven champion, and most importantly, an incredible woman," general manager Natalie Williams said. "She is a talented play maker, an exceptional leader, and an invaluable piece toward our quest for another championship title. We look forward to welcoming Candace and her family to Las Vegas."

A starting five of Parker, Wilson, Gray, Plum and Young is the best in the WNBA on paper. Signing Cayla George and particularly Alysha Clark provides the depth that can be tricky to find when a roster is so top-heavy.

The Liberty and Aces don't have much history with one another, but they immediately have perhaps the most compelling rivalry in the WNBA.

The Los Angeles Sparks figure to be in a transitional phase under first-year head coach Curt Miller.

The Sparks missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, their futility only made worse by Parker and Gray, two former stars, winning championships with other teams. The franchise is now headed in a new direction with Miller, a two-time Coach of the Year who took the Connecticut Sun to two WNBA Finals.

Los Angeles already acquired Jasmine Thomas from the Sun and Dearica Hamby from the Aces, though Hamby's pregnancy leaves her status for the 2023 season in flux. The team fortified its ranks by re-signing Lexie Brown and signing Stephanie Talbot.

Brown and Talbot provided a lot of floor-spacing. Brown shot 39.8 percent from beyond the arc with the team in 2022, while Talbot is a 37.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc who has averaged 2.3 made threes per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

Most importantly, Nneka Ogwumike is staying right where she is, with Girls Talk Sports TV's Khristina Williams reporting the seven-time All-Star is expected to remain with the Sparks. Ogwumike averaged 18.1 points on 54.4 percent shooting to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game last season.

Like Los Angeles, the Washington Mystics face somewhat long championship odds with the Liberty and Aces loading up, but that's not stopping them from mounting a top-four push.

The Mystics confirmed the addition of Brittney Sykes, and Kristi Toliver announced she's returning to the franchise with whom she won a WNBA title in 2019.

After appearing in just three games between 2020 and 2021, Elena Delle Donne played at an elite level again in 2022. She shot 48.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from the perimeter while averaging 17.2 points per game.

If Delle Donne can continue playing like that into 2023 and Shakira Austin takes a leap in her second season, then Washington could be a dangerous squad.