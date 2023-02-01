Drew Brees: No 'Better Scenario' for Russell Wilson Than to Have Sean Payton as HC

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Nobody understands what it is like to be a quarterback in Sean Payton's offense better than Drew Brees, and the former New Orleans Saints signal-caller believes Russell Wilson is set up for success with the Denver Broncos.

"He's really excited," Brees said of Wilson when discussing Denver's decision to hire Payton, per Ed Werder of ESPN. "He can speak for himself, but I think the idea of having Sean Payton come for what he's hoping is the rest of his career, I'm not sure there's a better scenario for him."

Brees also said, "To me, this is set up to be Russell Wilson's prime, especially with Sean Payton and a system that's going to be built around him. … This is a great opportunity for Russell Wilson."

That is certainly welcome news for Broncos fans considering how the 2022 campaign unfolded.

The team had realistic playoff hopes entering the season after the addition of Wilson considering he was among the best quarterbacks in the league. That he was paired with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who had nothing but success as the offensive coordinator of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, was even more reason for optimism.

And then the season started.

Denver went 5-12 and finished in last place in the AFC West. Hackett didn't even make it the entire year and was fired after 15 games, while Wilson posted career lows in completion percentage (60.5) and touchdown passes (16).

The good news for Payton coming into the new job is Wilson has quite a track record of success with a Super Bowl crown and nine Pro Bowl selections.

There is plenty to work with for the head coach who went 152-89 with a Super Bowl title from 2006 through 2021 as the leader of the Saints. And all Brees did was retire with a resume that included a Lombardi Trophy, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 13 Pro Bowl nods from a career that was primarily spent playing in Payton's system.

Denver is facing no shortage of pressure with such a high-profile coaching hire, especially since it was arguably the most disappointing team in the league in 2022.

But Brees believes Wilson will thrive under that pressure.