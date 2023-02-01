Twitter Rips Tom Thibodeau, Knicks for Blowing Comeback vs. Lakers in Loss

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The New York Knicks wasted a 37-point outing from Jalen Brunson en route to a 129-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Knicks never led in the fourth quarter but found themselves with the ball and a chance for the win after Brunson took a charge on an Anthony Davis layup attempt with 4.5 seconds remaining and the score tied at 114.

New York called timeout to move the ball to midcourt and set up a play. Instead of putting the ball in Brunson's hands, though, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau opted for Brunson to inbound the ball, which ended up in the hands of Julius Randle.

Randle, who shot 6-of-19, found himself in isolation with Davis draped all over him defensively. He couldn't get a clean shot off in time, sending the game to overtime. Once there, a 7-0 Lakers run put this game away.

This game represented yet another chance for the Knicks to close out on their terms only to blow it at the end. Seemingly every Knicks game is a chaotic mess where no lead is safe and fourth quarters either turn into roller-coaster rides or full-on death drops to defeat.

The Lakers game contained both of those things en route to a disappointing Knicks loss.

Thibodeau ultimately made some questionable decisions in this one, starting with the final out-of-bounds play and decision to not put the ball in his best player's hands.

He also decided against playing RJ Barrett for any minutes at all in overtime. Barrett had an off-night (5-of-13, 13 points), but he did score six fourth-quarter points to get back in the swing of things. However, Barrett was benched with 6:51 left in regulation and never returned.

Knicks fans weren't particularly thrilled after this one, with many calling out Thibodeau.

The 27-25 Knicks will remain home to host the Miami Heat on Thursday.