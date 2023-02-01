X

    Twitter Rips Tom Thibodeau, Knicks for Blowing Comeback vs. Lakers in Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 1, 2023

    New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

    The New York Knicks wasted a 37-point outing from Jalen Brunson en route to a 129-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

    The Knicks never led in the fourth quarter but found themselves with the ball and a chance for the win after Brunson took a charge on an Anthony Davis layup attempt with 4.5 seconds remaining and the score tied at 114.

    New York called timeout to move the ball to midcourt and set up a play. Instead of putting the ball in Brunson's hands, though, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau opted for Brunson to inbound the ball, which ended up in the hands of Julius Randle.

    Randle, who shot 6-of-19, found himself in isolation with Davis draped all over him defensively. He couldn't get a clean shot off in time, sending the game to overtime. Once there, a 7-0 Lakers run put this game away.

    This game represented yet another chance for the Knicks to close out on their terms only to blow it at the end. Seemingly every Knicks game is a chaotic mess where no lead is safe and fourth quarters either turn into roller-coaster rides or full-on death drops to defeat.

    The Lakers game contained both of those things en route to a disappointing Knicks loss.

    Thibodeau ultimately made some questionable decisions in this one, starting with the final out-of-bounds play and decision to not put the ball in his best player's hands.

    He also decided against playing RJ Barrett for any minutes at all in overtime. Barrett had an off-night (5-of-13, 13 points), but he did score six fourth-quarter points to get back in the swing of things. However, Barrett was benched with 6:51 left in regulation and never returned.

    Knicks fans weren't particularly thrilled after this one, with many calling out Thibodeau.

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    Knicks have the best coach in the NBA. Tom Thibodeau is an offensive mastermind.<br><br>With the game on the line on the final seconds, the Knicks run the "you can't miss if you don't shoot" play <a href="https://t.co/gFqdOVdHIe">pic.twitter.com/gFqdOVdHIe</a>

    MadGood Knicks Show™ @MadGoodKS

    Thibodeau has completely plateaued as a coach man. He's incapable of making adjustments or adding new wrinkles. The game has passed him by. We continue to lose in the same exact fashion every single game.

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    You know what! I'm getting pretty sick &amp; damn tired of Thibs for the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> calling the number of Julius Randle. What more does <a href="https://twitter.com/jalenbrunson1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenbrunson1</a> need to do to show that the damn ball needs to be in his hands for the final FG decision???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Damnit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Damnit</a>!

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Julius Randle iso after Brunson carried the team should make you unemployed

    Desus Nice @desusnice

    that final randle play makes me miss the days of mike woodson ending every game with "iso melo"

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Jalen Brunson should just go run and take the ball from Julius Randle down the stretch.

    Bo @BMaster30

    RJ Barrett was actually starting to ball and the Knicks just benched him 💀💀

    Fletch @fletchbacks23

    RJ Barrett literally scores 6 fast points in the 4th quarter and then gets benched for the rest of the game 😂😂 Thibodeau is literally the shittiest coach ever and the NBA continues to take calls from Vegas

    Christian @MIPBarrett

    Why is Thibodeau still employed? How much longer can he get away with genuinely embarrassing coaching?

    Bankai 🗡 @New_Tape_City

    We're never going to accomplish anything as long as Tom Thibodeau continues to be the head coach. Stale offense, poor in game adjustments, terrible ply designs or at this lack thereof, tired of the excuses for that man to stay here.

    The 27-25 Knicks will remain home to host the Miami Heat on Thursday.