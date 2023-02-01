Courtney Vandersloot Announces She Won't Return to Chicago Sky After 12 Seasons

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Four-time WNBA All-Star guard Courtney Vandersloot announced on social media that her 12-year run with the Chicago Sky has come to an end.

Her statement closed as follows:

"Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that is time for me to pursue a new beginning. I will forever be grateful for the memories I have made during my time here. As I look ahead to a new chapter, with a new team, in a new city, know that Chicago, its fans, and the Sky organization will always have a special place in my heart."

The Sky selected Vandersloot with the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA draft out of Gonzaga. She helped guide the Sky to their first WNBA championship in 2021 thanks to 13.0 points and 10.2 assists per playoff game.

Her individual accolades also include two All-WNBA first-team recognitions and three All-WNBA second-team honors. She also led the WNBA in assists six times, including five straight seasons from 2017-2021.

Vandersloot is the WNBA's all-time leader in career assists per game (6.6) and single-season assists per game (10.0, in 2020). Her 2,386 assists rank third all time behind Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro.

Vandersloot entered this offseason as a free agent, and rumors have circulated regarding her potential exit. Howard Megdal on the Locked on Women's Basketball podcast reported that Vandersloot and the New York Liberty have "mutual interest."

An X-factor here is the free-agency decision of superstar Breanna Stewart, who has narrowed her choices down to the Seattle Storm or Liberty, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne previously mentioned that Vandersloot's and Stewart's decisions could be tied together.

Vandersloot is reportedly down to choosing the Liberty, Storm or Minnesota Lynx, per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. Signing with the Storm would mean a home state return for Vandersloot, who was born and raised in Kent, Washington, and went to college in Spokane, where Gonzaga is located.

Regardless of where Vandersloot ends up, this is tough news for the Sky, who already saw superstar forward Candace Parker announce her intention to leave for the Las Vegas Aces in free agency.

Vandersloot's decision could also conceivably mean the Chicago end for sharpshooting free-agent guard Allie Quigley, who is married to Vandersloot. Quigley averaged 11.4 points per game last year, her 10th with the Sky and 14th in the league.

Emma Meesseman, who was third on the Sky with 12.4 points per game, is also a free agent.

For now, the waiting game continues regarding many players' WNBA futures. In the interim, though, Vandersloot has started another new chapter overseas after signing with Turkish team Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding, which already has Stewart and Meesseman on the roster.