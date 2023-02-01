Lakers' Rui Hachimura Says He Chose No. 28 Jersey to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made their first trade ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, and the 2019 No. 9 overall pick selected a pretty important number to wear for the Purple and Gold.

Hachimura is wearing No. 28 for the Lakers, and team governor Jeanie Buss said during a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith that he selected the number to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

Buss said, via Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win:

"Our new player, Hachimura … I asked him: Have you chosen a number yet? He said: 'Yeah, I'm wearing No. 28.' I said, 'Oh great!' and he said 'Because of No. 2 for Gianna and No. 8 for Kobe.'" I was like, 'This kid is going to do good.' I like where his heart is at."

Hachimura wore No. 8 for the Wizards, but that number isn't available in L.A. because it was retired by the Lakers when Bryant retired after the 2015-16 season.

The 24-year-old has played fairly well for the Purple and Gold over the last three games, averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor. The Lakers will hope he can continue to competing at a high level as the franchise looks to turn things around amid a 23-28 start to the season.