    Lakers' Rui Hachimura Says He Chose No. 28 Jersey to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant

    Erin WalshFebruary 1, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 30: Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 30, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers made their first trade ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, and the 2019 No. 9 overall pick selected a pretty important number to wear for the Purple and Gold.

    Hachimura is wearing No. 28 for the Lakers, and team governor Jeanie Buss said during a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith that he selected the number to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

    Buss said, via Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win:

    "Our new player, Hachimura … I asked him: Have you chosen a number yet? He said: 'Yeah, I'm wearing No. 28.' I said, 'Oh great!' and he said 'Because of No. 2 for Gianna and No. 8 for Kobe.'" I was like, 'This kid is going to do good.' I like where his heart is at."

    Hachimura wore No. 8 for the Wizards, but that number isn't available in L.A. because it was retired by the Lakers when Bryant retired after the 2015-16 season.

    The 24-year-old has played fairly well for the Purple and Gold over the last three games, averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor. The Lakers will hope he can continue to competing at a high level as the franchise looks to turn things around amid a 23-28 start to the season.

