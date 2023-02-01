Bills' Damar Hamlin to Promote CPR Training in American Heart Association Partnership

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association to promote CPR training, he announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

Hamlin and the AHA have created the "3 for Heart" challenge to help raise awareness for CPR training. The challenge includes three steps: Learn hands-only CPR, donate to the AHA to fund CPR education and challenge three others to complete the steps.

Hamlin tagged Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former first lady Michelle Obama as his first three challengers.

The partnership comes after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a later canceled Jan. 2 Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington performed life-saving CPR on Hamlin, who was revived on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin spent more than nine days in the hospital before being discharged to continue his recovery at home and with Bills trainers.

In a video posted last week, Hamlin officially thanked fans, trainers and doctors for their support and life-saving actions after he went into cardiac arrest.

"While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn't enough just to be thankful," Hamlin said. "This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God's guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things."