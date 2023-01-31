Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen Reportedly Set for UFC Fight Night on April 15

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Max Holloway reportedly will look to bounce back from another loss to Alexander Volkanovski with a matchup against the surging Arnold Allen.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Holloway will face Allen in the headline bout of UFC Fight Night on April 15 at a to-be-determined location. The fight will take place at the 145-pound featherweight level.

Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting noted the two fighters still have to finalize their contracts even though there is a verbal agreement.

Holloway is arguably the second-best featherweight fighter in the UFC with a 16-0 mark in the division against all opponents except for Volkanovski. However, his July decision loss to the current champion dropped him to 0-3 in that matchup, leaving little room to move up from his current position.

Yet a win over Allen would give him another notable one alongside victories over José Aldo, Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Charles Oliveira and others.

Defeating Allen will be no easy task, as he has won 10 consecutive fights in the Octagon and sports a 19-1 record. Al-Shatti noted the winning streak is tied for the second-longest in UFC featherweight history with Volkanovski.

Another win could earn him a title shot, especially since it would come over such a notable fighter in Holloway.