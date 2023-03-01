Lakers' Anthony Davis Out vs. Thunder Because of Right Foot Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will miss Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right foot stress injury.

That's tough news for Los Angeles, which is also without LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D'Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain).

It's been that kind of season for Davis. He missed 20 games between December and January with a right foot injury and came off the bench in his return Jan. 25.

"I was testing the waters at first," Davis told reporters after that game. "Once I saw the ball go through on the second free-throw attempt [in the first quarter], I started playing and doing little things to start to get going."

Rui Hachimura made his debut in the same game after his trade to Los Angeles, giving the Lakers some optimism. They've needed to fight and scrap to crawl out of the hole they dug with a 2-10 start.

But any injury to Davis will feel like the ground is crumbling again. It's become one of the primary storylines of his career, as the talented but brittle big man has only played 70 or more games in a season twice.

Last season, he was limited to 40 games.

Any chance the Lakers have of reaching the playoffs, let alone competing for a championship, rests squarely on the health of Davis and James.

The Lakers enter Wednesday's action at 29-33, one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference for the final spot in the play-in tournament.