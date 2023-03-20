Report: Damien Harris Agrees to 1-Year Bills Contract After 4 Seasons with Patriots

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Running back Damien Harris has reportedly found a new home with the Buffalo Bills.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Harris has agreed to a one-year contract with Buffalo after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Harris appeared to confirm the deal in a tweet:

He was a third-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2019.

The Patriots only used Harris in two games during his rookie season. He started the 2020 campaign on injured reserve with a broken finger before being activated prior to a Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris became New England's starting running back as soon as he was healthy in 2020. He led the team with 691 rushing yards in just 10 games.

Harris broke out in 2021. He set career highs in carries (202), rushing yards (929) and rushing touchdowns (15) to help the Patriots make the playoffs.

As the Patriots offense underwent significant changes last offseason, most notably with Josh McDaniels leaving to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Harris' role was adjusted in 2022.

Even though Harris remained the primary starter, Rhamondre Stevenson was the No. 1 running back for the Patriots. He was also their best offensive weapon with 1,461 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

Harris was limited to 11 games because of hamstring and thigh injuries. The 26-year-old remained an efficient runner with 462 yards and three touchdowns on just 106 rushing attempts.

While there are durability questions for Harris, he has been an effective and efficient runner when he's been able to play over the past three seasons.

The Bills will look to take advantage of Harris' rushing ability. He could also see an expanded role in the passing game after catching 40 of his 51 targets with the Patriots.