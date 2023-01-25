NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FA

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FAJanuary 25, 2023
Expect Fred VanVleet to be a popular player in free agency this summer.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Friends show Wednesday that she expected the veteran point guard to have interest from teams all around the NBA come free agency:
Tim and Friends @timandfriends
"Free agent-wise... there's gonna be some interest in [Fred VanVleet] all around the league."<br><br>Ramona Shelburne thinks FVV will get some looks in the offseason, but do you think the Raptors will trade him before the deadline? <a href="https://t.co/QfnrTMqGjU">pic.twitter.com/QfnrTMqGjU</a>
