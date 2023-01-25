X

    NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FA

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 22: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on January 22, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    Expect Fred VanVleet to be a popular player in free agency this summer.

    ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Friends show Wednesday that she expected the veteran point guard to have interest from teams all around the NBA come free agency:

    Tim and Friends @timandfriends

    "Free agent-wise... there's gonna be some interest in [Fred VanVleet] all around the league."<br><br>Ramona Shelburne thinks FVV will get some looks in the offseason, but do you think the Raptors will trade him before the deadline? <a href="https://t.co/QfnrTMqGjU">pic.twitter.com/QfnrTMqGjU</a>

