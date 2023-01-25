Report: Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless Could Reunite on YouTube, Streaming Platform

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

Former ESPN colleagues Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless could reunite on their own platform, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

"What if Skip and Stephen A. did a show together on YouTube?" said one source. "Would it make them more money than staying at their networks?"

Smith and Bayless starred on First Take from 2012 to '16 before Bayless left for Fox Sports 1 and his current show, Undisputed.

In 2021, ESPN made a "full-court press" to reunite the duo for a daily ESPN+ show, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Smith was a driving force to bring back his former partner with negotiations that lasted several months.

However, Fox Sports ended up re-signing Bayless to a four-year, $32 million contract, per Marchand. Smith reportedly also earns $8 million per year on his current salary.

According to McCarthy, Smith makes north of $15 million per year including his podcast and autobiography.

Even with the lofty salaries for each, creating a new platform on YouTube could lead to even more money for the duo. The two could follow the path of Pat McAfee, who earns approximately $30 million per year with his show, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The potential financial windfall could be enough to leave safer gigs at ESPN and Fox Sports. McCarthy also argued the move could give both personalities freedom to pursue other ventures while having no limits on their content, including political discussions.

Bayless said in 2016 he wanted to reunite with Smith, saying he had "this magical sorta chemistry you can't coach or teach," per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.

Smith has also discussed a potential reunion, which fell short with the latest round of contract negotiations.

If the recent feud between Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe is genuine, the move to a new platform could happen soon.